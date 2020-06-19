Nick and Brazil bring you ‘A Hot Arthur Summer’ Episode 1. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:

2:04 – Weather in Haiku

2:55 – A List of Opinions

5:40 – Submit to OATMEAL

11:00 – Queerlines

24:00 – Trent + COVID-19 updates

34:37 – Poetry Town: “Power” by Audre Lorde

39:07 – Horoscopes courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter

46:54 – Meme Reader

Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini

enjoy the sunshine <3

Nick + Brazil