Nick and Brazil bring you ‘A Hot Arthur Summer’ Episode 1. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:
2:04 – Weather in Haiku
2:55 – A List of Opinions
5:40 – Submit to OATMEAL
11:00 – Queerlines
24:00 – Trent + COVID-19 updates
34:37 – Poetry Town: “Power” by Audre Lorde
39:07 – Horoscopes courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter
46:54 – Meme Reader
Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini
enjoy the sunshine <3
Nick + Brazil