Nick and Brazil bring you A Hot Arthur Summer Episode 2. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:
1:50 – Weather in Haiku
2:18 – A List of Opinions
3:56 – Jagmeet Singh
8:15 – The Murder of Ejaz Ahmed Choudry
15:20 – An Update on Peterborough Police Funding
21:18 – Trent/COVID-19 Update
24:12 – Childcare in the age of COVID
32:50 – Migrant Worker Crisis in Ontario
44:13– Poetry Town: “A Supermarket in California” by Allen Ginsberg
47:19 – Meme Reader
39:07 – Horoscopes courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter
Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini
enjoy the sunshine <3
Nick + Brazil
A Hot Arthur Summer