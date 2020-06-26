Nick and Brazil bring you A Hot Arthur Summer Episode 2. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:

1:50 – Weather in Haiku

2:18 – A List of Opinions

3:56 – Jagmeet Singh

8:15 – The Murder of Ejaz Ahmed Choudry

15:20 – An Update on Peterborough Police Funding

21:18 – Trent/COVID-19 Update

24:12 – Childcare in the age of COVID

32:50 – Migrant Worker Crisis in Ontario

44:13– Poetry Town: “A Supermarket in California” by Allen Ginsberg

47:19 – Meme Reader

39:07 – Horoscopes courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter

Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini

enjoy the sunshine <3

Nick + Brazil

A Hot Arthur Summer