Nick and Brazil bring you A Hot Arthur Summer Episode 3. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:

2:07 – Weather in Haiku

3:17 – Trent/COVID-19 Update

10:33 – Theatre Trent’s Venue Relief Fund

18:07 – A List of Opinions

21:47 – On the Peterborough Police Service

33:28 – C*nada Day w/ poetry by Billy-Ray Belcourt (Love is A Moontime Teaching)

41:00 – OPIRG Free Market Update

45:04 – Horoscopes courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter

49:00 – Meme Reader

Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini

Additional music: “the Fence (a)” by Alan Tew, “Lavoro Cerebrale” by Giuliano Sorgini, “Requiem pour un con” by Serge Gainsbourg

enjoy the sunshine <3

Nick + Brazil

A Hot Arthur Summer