Nick and Brazil bring you A Hot Arthur Summer Episode 3. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:
2:07 – Weather in Haiku
3:17 – Trent/COVID-19 Update
10:33 – Theatre Trent’s Venue Relief Fund
18:07 – A List of Opinions
21:47 – On the Peterborough Police Service
33:28 – C*nada Day w/ poetry by Billy-Ray Belcourt (Love is A Moontime Teaching)
41:00 – OPIRG Free Market Update
45:04 – Horoscopes courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter
49:00 – Meme Reader
Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini
Additional music: “the Fence (a)” by Alan Tew, “Lavoro Cerebrale” by Giuliano Sorgini, “Requiem pour un con” by Serge Gainsbourg
enjoy the sunshine <3
Nick + Brazil
A Hot Arthur Summer