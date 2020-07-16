Nick and Brazil bring you A Hot Arthur Summer: Episode 5. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:
2:02 – Weather in Haiku
3:25 – Trent/COVID-19 Update
6:54 – PTBO City Council
14:30 – “International Students Under-Supported by Trent’s Student Rapid Relief Fund” by Ethel Nalule
25:54 – Podcast Recommendations:
35:56 – “Company Town” now on display at ArtSpace
40:50 – Horoscopes courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter
45:26 – Poetry Town: “A Delicious Stew” by Justin Million
47:10 – Meme Reader
51:35 – Final Updates
- BLM Nogojiwanaong is looking for volunteers. Email blmnogojiwanong@gmail.com
- The Centre for Women and Trans People is hiring a BIPOC Community Liaison and a Trans Community Liaison. Email cover letter and resume to trentcwtp@gmail.com
- Support Peterborough Currents in fundraising
Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini
Additional music: “the Fence (a)” by Alan Tew, “Lavoro Cerebrale” by Giuliano Sorgini, “Requiem pour un con” by Serge Gainsbourg
enjoy the sunshine <3
Nick + Brazil
A Hot Arthur Summer: Episode 5