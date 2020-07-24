A Hot Arthur Summer: Episode 6

Nick and Brazil bring you A Hot Arthur Summer: Episode 6. Recorded in a closet on George St. and delivered to you through the air waves by Trent Radio, 92.7 CFFF FM, on Fridays @ NOON or any time HERE:

3:32 – Weather in Haiku

4:51 – COVID-19 – the Importance of Socio-Economic Data

26:48 –  OPINIONS – the Hottest Takes in PTBO

28:40 – From the Archive  – Ghosts of Trent’s Past

37:28 – WE Charity Scandal 

 

Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini

Additional music: “the Fence (a)” by Alan Tew, “Lavoro Cerebrale” by Giuliano Sorgini, “Requiem pour un con” by Serge Gainsbourg

enjoy the sunshine <3

Nick + Brazil

