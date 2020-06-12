Arthur Hour: A Hot Arthur Summer (week zero)

Nick and Brazil bring you the first instalment of Arthur Newspaper’s summer radio adventure ‘A Hot Arthur Summer’. Stream it here and tune in to Trent Radio (92.7 CFFF FM) next Friday at noon.

2:44-4:40–Weather

4:40-6:00–Opinions

6:00-10:24–Astrological poetry courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter

10:24-21:40–BLM coverage

21:40-28:00–Trent + COVID-19 updates

28:00-32:20–Poetry Town: “Reparations Redefinition: Bond” by Marcus Wicker

32:20-35:15 — Memes aloud

Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini

<3

Nick + Brazil