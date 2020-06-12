Arthur Hour: A Hot Arthur Summer (week zero)

Nick and Brazil bring you the first instalment of Arthur Newspaper’s summer radio adventure ‘A Hot Arthur Summer’. Stream it here and tune in to Trent Radio (92.7 CFFF FM) next Friday at noon.
2:44-4:40–Weather
4:40-6:00–Opinions
6:00-10:24–Astrological poetry courtesy of @poetastrologers on twitter
10:24-21:40–BLM coverage
21:40-28:00–Trent + COVID-19 updates
28:00-32:20–Poetry Town: “Reparations Redefinition: Bond” by Marcus Wicker
32:20-35:15 — Memes aloud
Intro and Outro music “Colluttazione” by Sandro Brugnolini
<3
Nick + Brazil