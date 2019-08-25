Anne Shirley Theatre Company Seeks Performers for 2019-2020 Productions

Calling all theatre aficionados! Audition information below!

The Anne Shirley Theatre Company is producing two shows this year, the musical will be Theory of Relativity and the play will be Laugh Out Loud, Cry Quietly.

Musical Audition Times:

Friday September 13: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday September 14: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday September 15: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday September 16: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All auditions will be in the Lady Eaton College Pit. Either Bluetooth speakers or an accompanist will be provided.

Play Audition Times:

Tuesday September 24: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday September 25: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday September 26: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday September 27: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We are also looking for volunteer stage managers, tech assistants, and other back-stage roles. If you are interested, shoot us an email to anneshirleytheatrecompany@trentu.ca.

Stay tuned to Anne Shirley Theatre Company on Facebook and anneshirleytheatrecompany.com for details, and shoot us a message if you have any questions!