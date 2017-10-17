Arthur would like to apologize for a problematic article titled “Students Kicked of the Bus: Why?” in our October 11th issue. The article featured several insertions of personal opinion that are antithetical to journalistic objectivity. We as editors take full responsibility for this mistake. Arthur is meant to be a place in which student writers can learn and make mistakes, but this mistake of ours was a bridge too far.

The article has been taken down from the website, although that is not enough to rectify the damage the general discourse around issues of race in Peterborough. The article featured insertions of opinion on an issue that is highly sensitive to the community; we the editors were irresponsible in our decision to publish that article.

We hope that the community does not forget this incident, because neither will we. The publishing of this article was an editorial mistake born out of ignorance, and we are thankful to the community for taking us to task for it.

SHARE
Previous articleOur Fascist Society
Next articleX*fest: All Party, No Bullshit
Josh Skinner
Josh Skinner is a loose cannon that gets results in the field of Journalism. He began in Radio doing interviews with local community members with his show Trent Variety, in 2015 he produced his own radio series for CanoeFM titled My Lands are the Highlands, both of which you can find at Soundcloud.com/trentvariety. He has since decided to pick up writing at Arthur Newspaper and can often be found lurking in the shadows at City Council meetings, observing high octane conversations about city planning and zoning.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR