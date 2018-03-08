Arthur Election Announcement

Arthur’s spring elections will be held March 22, 2018 in Lady Eaton College (LEC) pit at 7 P.M.

Members of the staff collective can vote on their choice of editor(s); board members can be elected as well. For more information about these positions, please consult the Arthur Policies and Procedures at trentarthur.ca.

Members of the staff collective can both vote and stand in the election. To be eligible for either, you must have had at least two articles published in the newspaper during the academic year.

Staff Collective: