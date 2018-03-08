Arthur’s spring elections will be held Mar. 22 2018 in LEC pit at 7 p.m.

Members of the staff collective can vote on their choice of editor[s], board members can be elected as well. For more information about these positions, please consult the Arthur Policies and Procedures at trentarthur.ca.

Members of the staff collective can both vote and stand in the election. To be eligible for either, you must have had at least two articles published in the newspaper.

Staff Collective:

Zoe Easton, Charleigh Chomko, Tyler Majer, Tasha Falconer, Meghan Johnny, Mauricio Interiano, Lindsay Yates, Jordan Porter, Chuong Nguyen, Amina Yusuf, Caitlin Bragg, Nick Taylor, Colin Wigle, Lubna Sadek, Lola Edwards, Peter Stuart, Tasha Hildebrand, Heather Brown, Leina Amastuji-Berry, Jacie Houghton, Clay Duncalfe, Berfin Aksoy, Judy Morgan, Elizabeth Beaney.