Arthur Newspaper to Host Fundraiser on August 1

Come one, come all to Arthur’s very own “speakeasy” hosted at Write on the Street (388 George street North)!

As you may know, Doug Ford’s Student “Choice” Initiative leaves levy groups – such as Arthur – in a precarious position, unsure of how it might affect the annual budget. So we’re looking to you – our community, our readers, our supporters – to help us raise some funds to ensure Arthur can continue to thrive! All funds raised at this event will go towards your favourite Independent Student Newspaper.

Things to look forward to at this event: FREE FOOD, an open mic for anyone to perform anything, a raffle with some sweet prizes, and drinks!

Like any good speakeasy, a password will be required at the door. Lucky for you, this password is right here: 1966.

The main floor of this space is accessible, though regrettably washrooms are not. This event is QTBIPOC friendly and those within the space are committed to making the space as safe as possible.

$5 or pay-what-you-can. Cash only with many major financial institutions nearby.