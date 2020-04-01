Arthur Newspaper Spring Elections 2020 Results

As per the statement put out by Arthur on March 18, 2020, the Spring Elections were conducted and have concluded. The Spring Elections were conducted via Google Forms between March 25 and March 29, 2020 and sent to all members of the Volume 54 Staff Collective.

Editorship Results

Congratulations to Brazil Gaffney Knox and Nick Taylor, who will be the Volume 55 co-Editors-in-Chief! Read their platform here, and look forward to reading their first editorials in Issue 24 (April 8, 2020).

Staff Collective Board Positions Results

Unfortunately, due to the escalation of the COVID-19 situation in Peterborough-Nogojiwanong, no members of the Volume 54 Staff Collective were nominated in time for publication in Issue 22 (March 25, 2020). To mitigate the nominations and elections process for the Board of Directors, members of the Staff Collective were issued the following statement on the online ballot:

“As of March 25, 2020, the Arthur Newspaper Board of Directors has two vacancies to be filled. However, by law, Staff Collective members are entitled to three (3) votes. Therefore, Arthur invites you to choose three (3) fellow members of the Staff Collective to nominate to join the Board of Directors as a Staff Collective Director. The two nominees with the greatest number of votes will be notified via email about their nomination on Monday March 30, 2020. If one or both of the top two nominated Staff Collective members decline to join the Board of Directors, the next nominee with the greatest number of votes will be notified and invited to join the Board of Directors, until the two vacancies are filled.”

Through this process, the vacancies on Arthur‘s Board of Directors were filled, and Arthur now has a full Board of seven Directors.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Beaney on a successful election to the Arthur Board of Directors! Elizabeth is a Volume 54 staff writer.

Congratulations to Meghan Hickey on a successful election to the Arthur Board of Directors! Meghan is a Volume 54 volunteer writer.

A big thank-you to the Staff Collective for your contributions to Arthur this year, and for helping shape Arthur‘s next year!