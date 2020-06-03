BLM: Some places you can put your money

Dear Arthur community,

If you have the means, here is a list of some organizations to which you can donate that deal specifically with the issues that Black and other racialized communities are facing.

Peterborough/Nogojiwanong:

The Community Race Relations Committee of Peterborough takes donations via e-transfer to this email: racerelation@gmail.com

The New Canadians Center of Peterborough does work in the community welcoming and servicing new immigrants and refugees to the region.

Black Lives Matter Nogojiwanong set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for the rally held in Peterborough/Nogojiwanong on June 2nd and provide emergency funding to BIPOC community members.

Canada:

Black Emergency Support Fund Toronto

Black Lives Matter Canada

Toronto Protestor Bail Fund is a GoFundMe project to raise funds for the bail fees of protestors arrested in Toronto, funds are also being diverted to the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet a black Canadian woman who died during in police response in Toronto.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network monitors, exposes and counters hate groups.

Black Legal Action Center is an Ontario not-for-profit providing legal aid to black folks.

FoodShare Toronto has been working throughout the Covid-19 crisis to nourish many food insecure Torontonians. Now they have partnered with Not Another Black LIfe to donate GoodFood Boxes to Black families who are in the process of self-isolating due to the Justice for Regis Korchinski-Paquet march.

U.S.:

Black Lives Matter

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has been at the center of nearly every major civil liberties battle in the U.S. for over 100 years.

Campaign Zero – a campaign to end police violence in America.

Black Visions Collective Minnesota

Reclaim the Block is an organization calling on the city of Minnesota to invest in violence prevention, housing, resources for youth, emergency mental health response teams, and solutions to the opioid crisis – not more police.

Communities United Against Police Brutality is a Twin-Cities based organization that was created to deal with police brutality on an ongoing basis.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. is America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.

Critical Resistance: an organization with chapters across American that aims towards abolition: to shrink the prison industrial complex into non-existence and to build up the resources, practices and systems we need for healthy, strong communities.

Noname Book Club is a nationwide book club that strives to create community for readers of colour by connecting POC with anti-racist and anti-capitalist literature, and facilitating events and discussions around these topics.

Homeless Black Trans Women Fund – an independent fund for homeless Black Trans Women in Atlanta.

This site allows patrons to split a donation to multiple bail funds, mutual aid funds, and activist organizations or allocate specific amounts to individual groups.

This is not an exhaustive list. Please let us know if we have missed any other important organizations in need of funds. We will update this list as we learn more.

Yours in solidarity,

Arthur