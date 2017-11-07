Trent is a collegiate university which makes it a part of a rich legacy in higher education that dates back over 900 years to medieval Oxford, England. University colleges can now be found around the world and are experiencing a particular growth in places such as Singapore, Macau and China. On Wednesday, November 8, an expert panel of professors and students will meet at Traill College’s Bagnani Hall to discuss what the future holds for collegiate universities such as Trent.

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Michael Eamon, principal of Catharine Parr Traill College and Chair of Collegiate Way International.

It will also feature Professor Theresa Topic, former principal of Western’s Brescia College as well as very special guest, Tom Symons, founding president of Trent University. Former LEC student Duc Hien Nguyen ’11 and current Champlain Cabinet president Rebeka O’Regan will provide an alumnus and current student perspective on collegiate life.

The event is sponsored by Champlain and Traill Colleges in conjunction with Collegiate Way International that promotes the interests of collegiate universities around the world (www.collegiateway.international). The organizers would also like to thank the generosity of the Symons Trust for Canadian Studies and the Office of the President, Trent University.

Admission is free and is followed by a reception at The Trend. Doors open at 7:15 PM.