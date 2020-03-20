Combatting Pandemic Apathy

As the meme goes, “I don’t know how to explain to you that you should care about other people.” There are roughly three major responses to the current world pandemic of Covid19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus.

Complete panic and hoarding. Rational planning. Thinking you’re smarter than scientists.

The first one is inconvenient, as stores in Peterborough and the surrounding area are being emptied of toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer, and non-perishable food. The second one is the best possible response, as it focuses on sharing supplies with others, washing hands, and trying to curb the spread of germs. The last one, however, is the most batshit nuts response I have ever seen in response to anything in my life, and is harmful to everyone.

“I’m not sick, I don’t think I’ll get sick, and if I do, I know I’ll be fine!”

You think everyone is overreacting. You’re making fun of people for self-isolating. Great. Awesome for you. But what these people who are thinking like this aren’t considering is that you are putting those most at risk in danger. I am talking about the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, and those already sick. I am most concerned for these people, no matter their age, as they are in actual danger of dying. I don’t know how to tell you that dying is a negative thing, since so many people on my Facebook feed think that this is all a big joke. The current world death toll as of March 15 is over 6,400. Those were 6,400 plus lives that were ended too soon.

“But the flu kills people all the time!”

We have vaccines for the flu, and people are encouraged to get vaccinated every single year to stop the spread of various flu strains which can kill at-risk people. We do not have a common vaccine for Covid19.

“Shutting everything down is inconvenient for me!”

Is going to the bar, the casino, or recreational shopping really worth getting someone killed over? Because if you are sick and you spread it, that is on your head. Is that what you want?

“Plane tickets are so cheap right now!”

Borders are closing. You are not being smart or saving money. You are putting yourself, your travel companions, and others in danger. Travel is so cheap because you. could. literally. die.

Countries like Denmark, Austria, Italy, and Spain are shut down, yet our wonderful government has only been passing out pamphlets in airports and asking people to self isolate. Asking. Not enforcing. We need to act to protect our most vulnerable people.

But hey, apparently I’m overreacting for cancelling plans and washing my hands.

I am not an expert in any way. For more information, please refer to the World Health Organization, and Canada.ca on COVID-19 and coronavirus measures.