Cricket is an elite sport created by the English in the early 1800s. Since then, cricket has seen various changes and an enormous following from supporters in countries all over the world including the areas such as South Asia, Europe, Africa and even the Caribbean. Cricket has yet to break through to a North American following. We the Cricket Association at Trent started this initiative in order to bring awareness to this wonderful sport and to bring inclusiveness to the Canadian and Trent community.

The Cricket Association’s club is run entirely by first-year international students here at Trent University as per Winter 2017. Our initiative is to play over games indoor in the athletic center gymnasium. We play at levels ranging from beginner all the way up to advanced. The club organizes cricketing events between the indigenous, non-indigenous clubs, as well as the colleges here at Trent. Furthermore, the Cricket Association Club will be playing a match against Fleming College.

Apart from professional games, the Cricket Association at Trent organizes regular practice sessions at the gym, in addition to recreational cricket games for amateurs. Regular training sessions are on Mondays from 3 pm to 5 pm, and Thursdays from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Aside from practices and games, we lastly host several events that are open to the Trent/Fleming community. At these events there is a range of free food, drinks and games occurring. We also collaborate on casual parties with other cultural groups such as SAT. Below you will find the information for our next scheduled event.

Cricket Association at Trent proudly announces its first ever event for all cricket enthusiasts and amateurs for a day filled with cricketing joy. There will be a 7 over indoor cricket match at Gymnasium Athletic Center from 2 pm to 4 pm in the afternoon followed by a victory after party at Gzowski FPHL theater at 9 PM filled with cultural music from India, the Caribbean, and the West. FREE ENTRY. FREE POP at the event and refreshment for the players. ALCOHOL STRICTLY PROHIBITED