Each year, the Trent Fashion Society (TFS) hosts its runway show in the dead of winter. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, TFS kicks off the new year by promoting body positivity and sexuality in a fun and classy way. The show is an opportunity to boost local businesses; encourage the self-confidence of young adults; and raise funds for the YES Shelter for Youth and Families of Peterborough.

This year’s event is called TIMELESS: Romance Throughout the Decades. As the name implies, the event strives to fully capture and celebrate the wide scope of duds local businesses have to offer. TFS hopes to provide a memorable evening and to raise a donation that will make a difference.

The runway designs are from a variety of sources. TFS Director Reba Harrison explains, “We tried to balance our support of local business with our passion for self-love and diversity.” On the runway, you will see rave-inspired designs from Stacey Gonder of ‘House of Sass and Magic alongside the vintage collection of local new mother Han Red of ‘Dead Daisy Vintage.

Pennington’s (Willowcreek Centre, Lansdowne E.) is TSM’s corporate friend for the show this year, giving the team freedom to really branch out with their designs. The beloved Eva Mocek of ‘Gear Punk’d’ will be making her fourth appearance at the Fashion Show with her steampunk-inspired wear. The Vintage Domain (once on Hunter Street, now on Etsy and Instagram) will bring a surprise to the floor. The Second Story Bridal Shop on Charlotte Street will be showing a sneak peek at their under-dress accessories in store, and Peterborough artist Mark Wight will flaunt his talent at crafting chainmail brassieres.

I was fortunate to have an opportunity to chat with Co-Director Reba Harrison.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I have been Director for nearly four years now, the whole time dedicated to [the organization’s] growth and ability to make change. I have dabbled in fashion design but found love in event planning and professional modelling. I am studying Gender & Woman’s Studies and Business Administration. Outside of Trent, I work as a beauty and body care consultant.

Can you describe how TFS has grown in recent years?

At first, when I became Director in the summer of 2013, the group grew because I was determined to bite off more than I could—or should—chew. Now it is the combined effort of the Executive Team and community volunteers that lead the Society to success. Each of us has particular strengths that help each other, and each of us is passionate and dedicated.

Will this event have an impact beyond Peterborough?

As students, we can feel like [Peterborough] is too out of reach to do something like plan an event such as TIMELESS. But I believe that is the point of student groups, to teach us to work together to achieve bigger things. Most importantly, I hope such an event as this will remind people that even as ‘starving students’ we can each do a little to help out in a big way.

Compared to other Trent groups, how did the Trent Fashion Society achieve its popularity?

I don’t know if we are popular… Sometimes I feel like students have never heard of the Trent Fashion Society, or else think we are illogical or silly. In fact, I have met the most wonderfully brilliant women through the Society. We are all deep in our academics—from history to business to mathematics—and bond through the art form of expression that is fashion and beauty. We each want to make a difference and the fashion/beauty industry has such a strong platform that is ideal to making change happen.

If we are popular, I would hope it is managed through our commitment of supporting each other and learning to be confident in yourself. As a group, we try to create a positive and enjoyable space that welcomes everyone. The most fun are the photo shoots, and I believe more people have heard about us through our models flaunting their work (whether a model, artist, or photographer) to friends and family, than any advertising we have done. That is something I hope to never change.

In between the model-walks, there will be interludes of burlesque dancing, jazz signing, and more! The doors open at 6:00pm with the show starting at 7:00pm. There will be some vendors in the lobby and raffle baskets to win. Local products for sale will include bath bombs from Beauty and the Bath Boutique, adult toys from LOVEWINX, beauty products from Mabelle, gourmet food from Sunset Gourmet, and the famous fragrances of Scentsy. Silver Lining Designs’ jewelry and leggings by Madd Tea Party Boutique will be lined up for business alongside Julia’s Sister with their invincible crochet plants. Seven raffle baskets will feature Trent colleges, the Dollar Tea Club, The Body Shop, and more! Keep an eye on their social media for a chance to win free raffle tickets. There will be a cash bar, and the after party will be held at The Sapphire Lounge on Hunter Street.