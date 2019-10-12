The Federal Election Realities and Misrealities

Why You Should Vote Green This Election

This article is a sequel to my first article written for last Wednesday’s issue of Arthur (October 9). It is about the Climate Emergency again, but going deeper into the reality of the nonsense of all other parties, which I encourage to read on their websites, and the true ethical, honest, caring leadership of the Green Party. They are the only party that has a downloadable PDF 90-page platform. You should read it. And it is all true, and is an actual platform: detailed, and not misleading in any way. Read it. The Green Party, unlike other parties, actually cares about your future, the future of the Earth, all humans, and other species, and wants to make real efforts so that we do not face a mass extinction as the result of a climate catastrophe.

So, the first party in the process of elimination on the “Canadian Election Multiple Choice Quiz: Which party cares for the future and actually evading a global climate crisis so you, your kids, your parents, grandparents, your friends, and all peoples, all species, don’t die in a climate catastrophe?”: The People’s Party of Canada. This is the most messed up party on every level and every topic. They will not help with absolutely anything and are not for the people of Canada, or anyone around the world. They are highly immoral, unethical, and uncompassionate. If you know the difference between right and wrong, and can also distinguish truth from misleading information, then feel free to go on their website and you may be shocked. Under “Global Warming and Environment: Rejecting Alarmism and Focusing on Concrete Improvements,” here is an excerpt: “… None of the cataclysmic predictions that have been made about the climate since the 1970s have come true. No new ice age. No steady warming in direct relation with increases in CO2 levels. No disappearance of polar ice caps. No exceptional rise in ocean levels. No abnormal increase in catastrophic weather events. No widespread crop failure and famine… Despite what global warming propaganda claims, CO2 is not a pollutant.” Maxime Bernier, with you, an ice age might happen after we’re all dead after a climate catastrophe. Everything on the site is false, nonsense, unethical, and immoral. Voting for the so-called People’s Party of Canada is truly a vote to death for so many people in the world, and yourself, sooner than 2030.

Next process of elimination on the quiz: the Liberals. Again, go on their website, and you will see, everywhere, if you are able to pick it out, romantic misleading nonsense. You will see under “Top Priorities,” the middle icon, “Real Action to Address the Climate Crisis.” It mentions the year 2050. The way the Liberals and Trudeau have been working since 2015, we’ll all be dead by 2030 – long before your target date. And Trudeau, the Harper years are done. It’s the past. Let it go. What Harper did is done. You are the Prime Minister, and your campaign is “Forward”. But “forward” on what? Your nonsense, lies, and more problems you have created? Great. I’d like to go forward with you creating more problems, Trudeau! Not. Do you readers want to go forward with more of the Liberal’s problems, and die in a climate catastrophe?

Next process of elimination on the quiz: the Conservatives. Please don’t vote for them. They lie also, and very well, verbally, and on their website. Like Trudeau, Andrew Scheer wants to build a pipeline, except Trudeau wants to name it after Greta Thunberg. And I can’t even find a word “Platform” on their site, because there is none. Click on each big banner slide at the top, and you’ll have eight other tabs on open! And it’s all romantic words, complete vagueness, all nonsense – if you can pick up on all of that – all to mislead you and get your vote. There is no action on anything but to mess your life up on every level, and like Trudeau, make his unknown unethical rich, friends richer, and make you work harder. Sorry people, but when the Conservatives say they’re for hardworking families, they actually like to make families work harder and suffer. Look at Doug Ford: Slash and burn; mess everything up; create more suffering; and… “Buck a Beer!” If you’re interested, you can buy a whiskey glass for $9.95 on the federal Conservative online store, and possibly drink “Buck a Whiskey!” by voting for Scheer. And hey, he may put a tax cut on the price of it, and put out a tax credit for people who purchase it! People, clue in. Conservatives use sweet words to hide their lies. Scheer’s attacks point out Trudeau’s lies and problems, but you’re one to talk, Andrew. You’re just as bad as he is in different party colours. The Conservatives have no action on the climate or for everyone. Yes. Everyone. Everyone means not just every single Canadian, but every single human being on planet Earth currently suffering, and many more once the climate catastrophes comes closer if they win the election. Conservative vote = death. Who wants to die? And worse, in a climate catastrophe? Any raised hands from you readers?

The final process of elimination: The NDP. Since the death of Jack Layton, the true days of the NDP are gone. The NDP reverted to Conservative Party tactics recently on social media by attacking the Green Party with lies. Pathetic. I expected more from the NDP since they share similarities to the Greens. Jagmeet, Trudeau, and Scheer did not even answer a single question that the moderators asked in the Debate in Gatineau. I could see it, and hopefully you could too. The final two moderators, Dawna Friesen and Rosemary Barton, even said to Scheer and Trudeau, “We can’t hear you,” because they were talking over each other. They’re both immature, ridiculous, romantic liars. And Jagmeet is a sweet talker like Trudeau and Scheer. NDP = going nowhere. Not even Mars.

So, all choices eliminated, and the correct answer is… “Green Party!” Platform PDF Page 10: “The climate emergency must be the lens through which every policy envelope is viewed – the economy, health, education, foreign affairs, immigration, public safety, defense, social welfare, transportation.” Humans gone = none of these. Read my last article, Google search “IPCC,” listen to Greta Thunberg and Elizabeth May’s visions on YouTube, including videos on the official YouTube channel “Extinction Rebellion,” if you care enough about not dying sooner than 2030.