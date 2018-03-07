Lindsay Yates is a fourth-year Gender and Women’s Studies and Media Studies undergraduate student. She is the Ethical Standards Commissioner for the Trent Central Student Association (TCSA) for the 2017-2018 academic year. With International Women’s Day 2018 upon us, Lindsay offers some reading for those interested in feminism and gender rights.

Bad Feminist, Roxane Gay

A collection of essays that pull from popular culture media to illustrate the need for feminism. Gay introduces feminism in a relatable way and lets readers know that there is no way to be a “perfect feminist.” The author also uses an intersectional approach to feminism drawing in the other ways she is marginalized in society.

We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

A quick read (that can also be found as a Ted Talk) that gets down to the basics of feminism in an efficient and clear way. Adichie uses personal experiences from childhood to clearly illustrate the existence of patriarchy and the need for feminism.

Men Explain Things to Me, Rebecca Solnit

A collection of essays that focus on the very basic sexism on which feminism is based. Topics include gender-based violence, sexual assault, ‘mansplaining’, marriage equality and more.

We Were Feminists Once, Andi Ziesler

A recent publication that addresses the movement of the word ‘feminism’ into popular culture. This book questions how ‘feminism’ as a buzzword might harm the feminist movement more than it could benefit it.

Pansy, Andrea Gibson

A beautiful collection of poetry that addresses gender issues, sexuality, politics and feminism. Gibson’s writing presents great imagery and really calls for action against patriarchy and forms of oppression.

Hot, Wet and Shaking: How I Learned to Talk About Sex, Kaleigh Trace

This book is a memoir by a Nova Scotia-based author who works in a sex shop and as a sex educator. Trace makes a book about sex a comfortable, funny and easy read and addresses everything your health teacher might have missed in the seventh grade (which is a lot).