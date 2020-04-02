First-Hand Experience: COVID-19 Testing

My parents returned from a cruise to South America on March 6, 2020. I developed a cough about a week later.

Originally, only people who had visited at-risk countries for COVID-19, such as China and Italy, were being tested. My mother contacted Peterborough Public Health on March 12, and was told she didn’t need the test to be done, even though she was coughing and had a low fever. A few days later, it was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that everyone coming from another country should self-quarantine, since the list of countries with COVID-19 had expanded. Since then, Canada’s borders have closed to all travelers.

Around March 21, my family was tested at home, partly because of my cough (a symptom of COVID-19) and a change in recommendations to be tested. The person doing the test wore protective equipment including a mask, gloves, and gown. The test itself only took a few minutes. However, it was uncomfortable, as what looked like a cotton swab had to be pushed up my nose.

Since the test, we hadn’t heard the results in more than a week. This means that the relatively low numbers of COVID-19 in Peterborough could be higher, so it is important to still continue taking precautions while tests are processed. On March 29, the Prime Minister said anyone showing symptoms or has traveled within 14 days should not go outside for a walk.

As of 10 a.m. on March 31, my family and I were given notice that don’t have COVID-19! However, it is important to continue social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19. Hopefully testing keeps becoming more available.