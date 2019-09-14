Global Climate Action Day in Peterborough September 27

An international day of action is being called on Friday, September 27 to demand action on our Global Climate Crisis. This day of action is intended to unite our community with the Global Climate General Strike community and demonstrate solidarity with Peterborough’s youth who will experience the most significant impacts of climate change.

Millions of people around the world will walk out of their workplaces and homes to join young climate strikers to demand an end to the Age of Fossil Fuels.

We invite you to join our Global Climate Action: students, businesses, Indigenous communities, faith community, non-profit agencies, agriculture, health services, sports, recreation, arts and culture, environmental groups, labour and unions, and our political leaders and representatives.

We are calling on everyone to band together and collectively proclaim that addressing our climate crisis is critically important and that governments, businesses, and all community members take a stronger stance on this great existential threat. Be part of this great global endeavour by joining us in supporting Peterborough’s day of climate action.

There will be speakers from Trent University and Fleming as well as students from local schools. The keynote speaker is Dr. Stephen Hill from the School of the Environment at Trent University. Other speakers include City of Peterborough’s Mayor and the County Warden, Public Health Director Rosanna Salvaterra, and Peter Morgan from Extinction Rebellion. All this to be interspersed by local music, spoken word, and songs.

You may have noticed a Federal election has been called for October 21, and four parties have set up their campaign offices very close to Millennium Park. This is our chance to march together to each office and pay them each a visit.

See you there at Millennium Park.