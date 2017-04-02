These sweet and tangy lemon bars are good all year round, but their bright yellow colour and citrus flavour make them the perfect accompaniment to an Easter celebration. The best thing about these beauties is that the recipe makes more than enough to share. Which means you can hoard some away for yourself and still have a plateful for everyone else. Trust me on this one, you will want your own private stash in reserve.

Ingredients:

Crust-

-1 cup softened butter

-2 cups flour

-½ cup white sugar

Lemon Filling-

-4 eggs

-1 ½ cups white sugar

-¼ cup flour

– 2 lemons, juiced

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

2. In a medium bowl, blend together softened butter, 2 cups flour and 1/2 cup sugar. Press into the bottom of an ungreased 9×13 inch pan.

3. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until firm and golden.

Remove from oven and let cool.

4. In another bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1/4 cup flour. Whisk in the eggs and lemon juice. Pour over the baked crust.

5. Bake for an additional 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from oven and let cool. The bars will firm up as they cool.

Holiday Tip: If you’re planning on decorating eggs for Easter don’t siphon out the egg and waste the food. It makes the egg fragile, therefore harder to, decorate and is a huge waste. Boil your eggs before you decorate them. Refrigerate the decorated eggs until they are ready to be used as your decorations. Once they have served their decorative purpose you can use them to make sandwiches, devilled eggs, egg curry, pickled eggs, or simply eat them as a protein boosting snack!

Editors Note: The Hot Dish column has been with us for almost the entirety of our editorship. We believe it’s super important for students to eat well on a dime, and be creative! There’s no reason we should be eating cold soup out of a can just because we are counting pennies to survive. Thank you for all of the wonderful recipes you have provided Marina!