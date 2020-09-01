Issue Zero is HERE!

We bring you Issue Zero, the first print copy of Arthur Newspaper’s 55th volume to be released in 2020. Check out our introduction to Arthur Newspaper, our Vol. 55 Editorial, and our all too important guide to starting school amidst a global pandemic. Dive deep into our custom maps of Downtown Peterborough-Nogojiwanong, and Trent’s Symons campus. Poke your head into OPIRG’s 2020 DisOrientation Week where new students can disorient themselves properly.

P.S. If you’re looking for a print copy–we have some! Just send us a dm or email and we can organize a quick, contactless pick-up outside of Sadleir House.