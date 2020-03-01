Lady Eaton College Cabinet Hosts Sweet Treats for Solidarity

On Friday, February 28, Lady Eaton College (LEC) hosted a bake sale called Sweet Treats for Solidarity, in support of the Unist’ot’en camp in Wet’suwet’en Territory. This is in response to the Hereditary Chiefs opposition to the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline and the lack of Free, Prior and Informed Consent, which is mandatory under the United Nation Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Additionally, in Delgamuukw v British Columbia, [1997] 3 SCR 1010, Hereditary Chiefs of Wet’suwet’en were recognized as having Aboriginal title. This event took place at the same time that there are ongoing blockades and demonstrations from land defenders and their allies across Canada.

I spoke with Jessie Woodrow, LEC Prime Minister, and Sarah Daviau, LEC Minister of Community and Sustainability, to learn why LEC chose to have a bake sale in support of Wet’suwet’en.

Jessie Woodrow, (LEC Prime Minister) when asked about Sweet Treats for Solidarity said, “Something like this is important because conversations can happen and [it] is a good way to show support without speaking over Indigenous people and perspectives. It is also nice to see something like this, because Indigenous people are being ridiculed and threatened for defending their rights.”

Below is an interview I did with Sarah Daviau, LEC Minister of Community and Sustainability.



Robert Gibson: What are your thoughts on what’s happening in Wet’suwet’en?

Sarah Daviau: I think it’s terrible what’s happening. I support land defenders. What the Canadian government and RCMP are doing is unacceptable, and it hurts Indigenous people across Canada.

RG: Will you attend the walkout this upcoming Wednesday?

SD: I personally will attend the walkout, and know other Cabinet members will as well.

RG: Where will the money raised from this bake sale go?

SD: 100 percent of everything raised will go to the Unist’ot’en Camp in Wet’suwet’en.

RG: What went into planning [the bake sale]?

SD: Every semester there is a charity event organized by LEC. A number of Cabinet members supported it with donated items and time.

RG: Do you have a message for people on the front lines?

SD: We stand in solidarity with land defenders and support all they are doing to protect their rights, and we encourage Indigenous [and Non-Indigenous students alike] to support the Indigenous members of the Trent [and Peterborough] Community.

LEC Cabinet members, including Maya Thomas, LEC Minister of Human Rights and Inclusivity, and Sania Sanders, Senior Senator, were also at the bake sale.

This upcoming Wednesday, March 4 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., there will be a Student Walkout across Canada. The Trent University walkout will take place at the corner of Nassau Mills Road and Armour Road. Poster-making will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Student Clubs and Groups Space on Symons campus, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Traill College.