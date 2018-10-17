A recent scientific study by the American National Academy of Science states that the world must dramatically reduce its greenhouse gases in as little as ten years to avoid runaway climate change that will make the world uninhabitable for humans and many other species. A second study, by the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, shows that acting aggressively to reduce greenhouse gases within the next three years will generate a $26 trillion economic global windfall, create 65 million new jobs, and avoid 700,000 early deaths linked to air pollution.

The magnitude and urgency of the global changes required cannot be accomplished without the support of our politicians at all levels of government: municipal, provincial and federal. The Peterborough Alliance for Climate Action, representing about 10 local groups acting on climate change issues including the Trent groups KWIC and OPIRG, have posted an online petition, asking for our politicians to act rapidly.

When this petition has enough signatures, it will be forwarded to politicians at all levels asking for their support. Please sign and repost this Declaration to maximize its impact. While you are on the web, check out V4SP.ca (Vote 4 Sustainable Peterborough) to see which of the local candidates for mayor or councillor are most concerned about sustainability issues.

Alan Slavin,

Professor Emeritus

Physics and Astronomy