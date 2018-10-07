Want experience with policy development at Trent? Join the Levy Policy Committee!

We are looking for three students that are passionate about policy development, student fees, and the Trent community at large. The Levy Policy Committee meets biweekly Mondays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Centre Events Space. Our next scheduled meeting is October 15.

This committee was formed through TCSA Spring 2018 Referenda. A gap in university policy and provincial legislation dealing with levy fees was identified. This committee has been created to propose and draft a solution to this gap that will introduce protections, regulations, and procedures for the creation, collection, and distribution of levy fees by Spring 2019.

There are three “members at large” student seats open on this committee, one of which is filled. To qualify for one of these seats, students cannot be a board member, executive, or paid staff member of a levy group, including the TCSA.

If you are interested in nominating yourself to sit on the committee, please send your letter of interest to [email protected]