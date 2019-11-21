Men’s Varsity Soccer Finishes 2019 Run

On October 19, the Trent University Men’s Soccer team played their last home game of the season. Although it was a hard-fought battle against the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), the game finished with a 2-1 loss.

The first goal of the game was scored by Thomas Robinson (#16), Trent’s team captain, with 20 minutes left in the first half. UOIT did not score at all in the first half, thanks to Trent’s goalie, Evan McLeod (#30) who had several good saves even with the bright sun in his face for the first half. In the second half, UOIT came in hot with two goals. The first goal scored with 34 minutes left in the half by Christopher Campoli (#10). The second and winning goal scored by Fadi Salback’ (#9) was done with just 19 minutes left in the second half.

Trent went on to play Carleton in Ottawa the next day to end their season.

“Overall, this season has been a learning experience, but I think we are set up really well for next year. Our fan base started to grow a lot and the increasing amount of interest will help us moving forward,” says Evan Dillon (#4), who is one of the new rookies on the team this year.

Trent’s MVP of the game against UOIT was named to Ethan Pierce (#6). When asked how he felt about the season, he said, “It was a good time getting to know 20 guys; [I] made 20 new friends.”

The Trent soccer team is very much a family, as Pierce says, “We had a great time, played hard every game and every game was close – it was a great season for us!”