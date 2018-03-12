Content Warning: The following article contains content regarding sexual assault that may be harmful to some.

With the #MeToo movement at its peak, anyone who watches the news has likely seen or at least heard about sexual misconduct levelled at men who sit in a position of power either in Hollywood or play an active role in our pop culture. While being flagged by articles detailing gruesome details and getting lost in the soap-opera of opposing views piling up in comment threads on Facebook had been the only side effect most residents of Peterborough have encountered in direct effect to this, that all changed on the weekend of Mar. 2 when the now infamous band Hedley performed at the Peterborough Memorial Centre as a scheduled stop in part of their Cageless tour.

For those of you who haven’t been trailing the white rabbit or been following the long, incriminating hole the band has managed to fall into, (hmm no, the word fall holds far too accountability, they’d probably claimed to have Trip[ped]) Hedley frontman, Jacob Hoggard, who got his big break on Canadian Idol back in 2004 is facing serious reputational as well as legal backlash regarding sexual misconduct among multiple women from ages as early as 14-years-old and dating from the early stages in his career to present. With new information surfacing each day and the moot, semi-apologetic statements being released by Hoggard via Twitter, people are slowly learning that their once pre-teen heartthrob is far from Perfect.

While dozens of accusations by women who have experienced similar accounts of sexual misconduct from Hoggard have been blowing up social media feeds for quite some time now, the most notable and unsettling stories are making their way through major news organizations and social media platforms. There’s the graphic tale from an Ottawa women about her Tinder date with Hoggard that quickly escalated into a non-contractual version of Fifty Shades of Grey.

The “Me Too Moment” of a Calgary radio host re-telling her first impression of Hoggard where he gave her the opportunity to give him oral sex in the back alley behind the radio station (but ONLY if she was lucky!). And Lastly, but most disturbingly, there’s the story of one a 14-year-old concert goer who was found a block away from the venue Hedley was performing at. She was found by police confused and date raped and later in an investigation officials found her shoes suspiciously in the bands green room at the all-ages venue, but no charges were ever laid.

Although personally I’ve never been the biggest Hedley fan, I didn’t mind them, so my best friend and I got our moms tickets for Christmas long before hearing Anything sketchy about Mr. Canadian Idol. It wasn’t until about a week before the concert when I started seeing a surge of news stories come out about Hedley and all his weird fetishes, including his apparent favourite past time of objectifying women for sport. I decided to put on my Magnum PI hat do some research before I went and cheered on this alleged abuser in an arena.

The more I read, the more nauseated I became and every feminist bone in my body knew I had to break it to my mom(s) that we were no longer going to the concert. I called the venue to see about getting a refund and what I found most shocking was that it took all of 30 seconds into the phone call before they were asking for my name and credit card number to fully refund my tickets. The lady on the phone told me the promoter was offering refunds to anyone who inquired and I could hardly believe how easy it was. Too easy I thought. I hung up the phone with my damage control senses tingling, which to me only validated his guilt.

Instead of going to the concert, we hosted our own Anti-Hedley party directly across the street from the venue. What started out as a leader board for my beer pong tournament pipe dream that our moms were not at all interested in, became a sign which I very carefully wrote and illustrated. This may be (but don’t quote me) the most objective protest sign ever made in the history of forever which read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, either you really pissed off the illuminati or treat women like poo.”

We didn’t take it parading through the streets or bombard the tour bus when it rolled up or anything like that but we did display it all night and flash it out my window a few times to potentially provoke the thoughts of the audience members heading to and from the concert. Needless to say, the concert was a ghost town and it didn’t look like many people passed up the opportunity for a refund and I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more empty seats than those in attendance.

As it would seem, the birth of these stories was the match that sparked the death of Hedley and caused an uproar among masses igniting campaigns such as #outHedley2k10. Hedley was blacklisted from some radio stations playing their music, and eventually backed out of performing at the Juno Awards. Ultimately they were put in a spot where their only option was to inevitably disappear from the spotlight and its members retire from Hedley and go off On [their] Own.

While Jacob Hoggard has been careful to not directly admit any wrongdoing in the midst of all these horrible accusations, it’s important to note that, he also didn’t say much at all on the matter in the early stages of these allegations.

It’s to be expected he is backed with a brute legal force monitoring his every movement to avoid causing further irreversible damage. His contradictions have not gone ignored by the public and the credibility behind his defence was immediately diminished the moment he went on record just recently saying basically he did treat women bad because he was famous and he could, but not so bad that it falls into a rapey category, but still [He’s] So Sorry. While Hedley’s name has been dragged through the mud and his Cageless tour has suffered tremendously and faces possible termination, it seems as though his main concern moving forward is whether or not this will land him in an actual cage. Irony at its finest.