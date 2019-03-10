The Northern Studies Colloquium Returns!

The Trent Northern Studies Colloquium invites you to join us on March 19 for a one-day event highlighting student research in Canada’s North!

A growing number of students at Trent University dedicate their time to studying issues in Canada’s North. Undergraduate and graduate students alike are working on a wide range of topics such as food security, wildlife management, governance, history, climate change, and traditional knowledge. As they are often immersed in their work, these northern researchers rarely have the opportunity to meet and share knowledge across disciplines. The Northern Studies Colloquium provides an opportunity for the Trent community and northern researchers to come together, share ideas, and learn from each other.

This year’s Northern Studies Colloquium has two parts: a daytime event consisting of student presentations and discussion regarding research in the North, and an evening celebration, film screening, and discussion about the Canada C3: Coast to Coast to Coast Expedition. The C3 journey sailed Canada’s coastline in 2017, exploring Canada’s past, present, and future and the intersections of science, the environment, truth and reconciliation, youth engagement, and diversity and inclusion. All events are free and the public is welcome to join this unique opportunity to engage with researchers and learn about Canada’s North.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 19. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., graduate and undergraduate students will present their northern research in the Gathering Space in the First Peoples House of Learning. The evening event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Market Hall Performing Arts Centre in downtown Peterborough/Nogojiwanong, where Geoff Green, C3 Expedition Leader and founder of Students on Ice, will present the Canada C3 documentary. This will be followed by a panel discussion with invited guests on the interface of research, public engagement, youth education, and reconciliation. Refreshments will be provided at all events!

Check out our website, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. We hope to see you there!