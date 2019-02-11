As March approaches, we are that much closer to electing the 2019-2020 Board of the Trent Central Student Association. Comprised of five paid Executive positions, 12 equity-focused Directorships, and 17 appointed positions for representation from Trent’s Indigenous Students Association, International Students Association, and each of Trent’s Colleges, the TCSA’s Board is mandated to represent the interests of all Trent undergraduate students.

Recent announcements by the Ford government have made the TCSA’s purpose more important than ever. Put simply: the year ahead will be challenging for students and the TCSA’s work will be to help students through those challenges.

The provincial government’s recent decision to make substantial changes to post-secondary education will mean Trent students are worse off. A new funding formula for Ontario Student Assistance Plan (OSAP) grants and loans will mean lower income students will be further in debt both now and in the future. Changes to domestic tuition will put a greater financial burden on our international students who have travelled across world to be a part of our community. Finally, democratically established ancillary fees are being made optional. This will have a sharp impact on the services the Association provides to students. Addressing the impacts of these changes will require student leaders to be more organized, more committed, and more clearly heard than ever before. United, students are stronger.

If you are interested in being part of the 2019-2020 Board of Directors, please look to our website for more information about the TCSA. The start of the Nomination Period will run from February 11 to March 1; registration documents will be posted here the start of the nominations period. Available positions for students seeking nominations are as follows:

Executive

President;

Vice President Campaigns & Equity;

Vice President University & College Affairs;

Vice President Clubs & Groups;

Vice President Student Health & Wellness

Equity-Focused Directorships

Ethical Standards Commissioner;

Environment & Sustainability Commissioner;

Gender Issues Commissioner;

Mature and Transfer Students Commissioner;

Racialized Students Commissioner;

Queer Students Commissioner;

Students with Disabilities Commissioner;

Women’s Issues Commissioner;

Two (2) Part-time Students Commissioners

For more information about becoming involved, please email [email protected]

The TCSA’s full schedule for Elections is as follows:

Nomination Period: Monday February 11 9:00 a.m. to Friday March 1, 4:00 p.m.

Campaigning Begins: Monday March 4, 9:00 a.m.

Meet the Candidates (speeches & membership questions): Thursday March 7, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Voting: Tuesday March 12, 9:00 a.m. to Friday March 15, 4:00 p.m.

Results: Unofficial results are announced on March 15 after the close of voting, and become official after ratification by the TCSA’s Board of Directors.