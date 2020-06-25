OPIRG Free Market Transition

For the past 15 years, OPIRG (Ontario Public Interest Research Group) Peterborough has been running the Free Market, a program for all Trent University students and Peterborough community members to access clothing, books, and small household items for free.

Recognizing not only the importance of the Free Market itself, but also health and safety concerns for staff and volunteers, the Board of Directors have decided to transition the Free Market back into its original working group model, which will continue to serve the Free Market’s purpose and intent. This will include a refocusing on student and community involvement through engaging in the working group, hosting community and on-campus pop-ups, and other educational campaigns as determined by the future working group.

Given the closure of Sadleir House due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Free Market closed their doors on March 16th, 2020. Given these unforeseen circumstances, the Annual Free Market Giveaway had to be cancelled. OPIRG’s Board of Directors has used these closures to mark the last day the Free Market will exist in a physical location. While the ‘Store’ will be changing, the program is going to continue. And to do that, we need your help! We ask that students and community members who are interested in joining the Free Market working group, and/or ensuring the longevity of the program, to contact us through email or social media. You may also share your opinion/visions for moving forward using our survey, linked below. Finally, we will be continuing discussions at future pop-up events. We value and hope to hear your input. You can also help us in this transition by joining our Free Market Working Group.

If you are interested in getting involved, or have any questions or comments please contact us:

Email us: opirglistings@gmail.com

Instagram

Facebook

SURVEY