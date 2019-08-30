OPIRG Peterborough Presents: DisOrientation Week 2019

As we all know, entering post-secondary education can be a culture shock for a lot of students. Coming from high school, where students are often limited to the mandated curriculum, the opportunities and discourses presented in university can be quite new. DisOrientation can be a great opportunity for students to introduce themselves to various issues and discourses, allowing them to think critically and challenge prior understandings. Likewise, DisOrientation is a great way for students to engage with like-minded individuals, and connect with other levy groups and organizations that collaborate on events.

DisOrientation seeks to present events, and workshops that foster discussions challenging the status quo, and showcasing the “other side of Trent” which has a rich history of social and political activisms. Since the neoliberalization of the university in the early 2000s, this characteristic of Trent was becoming lost. DisOrientation was implemented to re-spark this energy at Trent following an institutional conflict regarding the attempt to close two downtown colleges in 1999, and to expose new and returning students to forms of resistance and critical thinking.

This year’s DisOrientation is running September 9 to 14. See the great events below!

MONDAY SEPT 9:

ABCs of Bike Maintenance: 12-1:30 p.m. @ B!KE. Hosted by B!KE.

ABCs of Bike Maintenance for Women & Trans People: 2-3:30 p.m. @ B!KE. Hosted by B!KE.

Student Choice Initiative Panel: 4-6 p.m. @ Trent University Student Centre Event Space. Hosted by OPIRG Peterborough.

TUESDAY SEPT 10:

Cultural Awareness Training: 1-4 p.m. @ Gzowski College Gathering Space. Hosted by Nogojiwanong Friendship Centre.

MENding Workshop: 4:30-6:30 p.m. @ Gzowski College, GCS345. Hosted by the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre.

Campfire & Potluck Gathering: 6-9 p.m. @ Trent Experimental Farm. Hosted by SAFS Society.

WEDNESDAY SEPT 11:

While not a part of DisOrientation Week, we will be attending Clubs and Groups Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop by our table and say hi!

A Hard Days Night (1964) Film Screening: 8 p.m. @ Sadleir House Lecture Hall. Hosted by Trent Film Society and Arthur Newspaper.

Drag Cabaret: Doors open 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. @ Traill College Bagnani Hall. Hosted by Frost Centre for Canadian Studies, Indigenous Studies, and Traill College.

THURSDAY SEPT 12:

While not a part of DisOrientation Week, we will be attending Grad Volunteer and Experience Expo 12-3 p.m. in the Student Centre. Drop by our table and say hi!

Farm to Table Tour: 1-3 p.m. @ The Seasoned Spoon. Hosted by The Seasoned Spoon and Trent Vegetable Gardens.

Absynthe Poetry Open Mic: 4-7 p.m. @ Sadleir House. Hosted by Absynthe Magazine.

Cards Against the Patriarchy: 7-10 p.m. @ The Ceilie Pub. Hosted by the Centre for Women and Trans People.

FRIDAY SEPT 13:

Kawartha World Issues Centre (KWIC) Open House: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. @ Environmental Science Building Room B101. Hosted by Kawartha World Issues Centre.

OPIRG Peterborough Vegan BBQ: 3-6 p.m. @ Sadleir House Lawn, with Food Not Bombs & local music. Hosted by OPIRG Peterborough.

SATURDAY SEPT 14:

Mind Your Mind: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ Student Centre. Hosted by TISA, TCSA, and OPIRG Peterborough.

Thank you to our current DisOrientation sponsors: Trent Central Student Association, and the T.E.W. Nind Fund.

To find out more about DisOrientation and all of the above events, see OPIRG’s Facebook page and Instagram.