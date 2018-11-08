On Hallowe’en, You’re Welcome and the Haus of Accounting put on a queer variety night Spooktacular called Trick or Try Me, Witch!

Quxxn put on two drag performances. The first had Quxxn performing as red ridding hood, but soon turning into the wolf. The second performance was to Kesha’s “Cannibal.” Quxxn engaged with the audience and did a cartwheel on stage!

Two performances were seen from Janis from Accounting, who is fairly new to the drag scene. The first was to Melanie Martinez’s “Carousel,” while the second was to Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy.” Janis weaved skits into the performances and engaged with the audience.

Dixie Q’s first performance started with the song “Barbie Girl,” but soon transitioned to “Not Your Barbie Girl.” During the performance Dixie looked the part in head to toe pink. Dixie Q’s second performance was a mix of Maya Angelou’s poetry “And Still I Rise” and Todrick Hall’s “Wrong Bitch.” Dixie wore a black-and-white striped outfit, and the performance included a police officer pointing a gun at Dixie and then shooting (confetti).

Burlesque performers Scarlip O’Hellya and Cheyenne sang while the Dereks played. Their song started with them singing through the curtain. Slowly, body part by body part, they came out from the curtains. On stage they tore off the toilet paper covering them.

Boho Fab, a flow arts dance performer, showed off her skills with hula hoops. Boho started with twirling multiple hoops around and on various body parts, soon to use a light up hoop. In the dark the light up hoop shone as Boho moved it around her body and through the air.

Sarah Rudnicki put on a belly dancing performance. Rudnicki started under a veil of black before coming out and showing off her years of experience.

Ms. Madge Enthat, who had a clear following in the audience, performed “The Name Game” by Shirley Ellis. In a 1970s look Madge gave out a ton of energy, ending the performance with more spins then one could count.

Kristal Jones, a comedian, dressed up as a comic book for this Halloween show. Jones’s stand-up routine had the audience non-stop laughing. Topics ranged from weed being legal to stories about her experience as a plus-size nude model. Jones touched on sexuality related topics, including teabagging, sex education and sex work.

Kendra DeLacore came out of retirement to host and perform in this show. Kendra played off the audience while hosting. Kendra’s performance started with the instructions for The Purge. Continuing Kendra performed to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande.

Ellafae, a burlesque performer, did a striptease. After removing heels and a hat, Ellafae used scissors to cut off fishnet tights. Ellafae slowly undressed before squirting water from a dinosaur.