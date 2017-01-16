Podcasting happens in Peterborough!

Did you know there’s a little hub for podcasting in Peterborough? Peterborough Independent Podcasters is a growing educational group dedicated to getting the podcasts and audio art of the community transformed from dreams to reality. This organization follows the community radio model of programming where the producers’ passion for the content is more important than the audience, and we make the process easy for everyone—young or old, novice or expert.

The organization is run by two Trent alums: Ayesha Barmania, CBC employee and former Gzowski Intern with experience as an Arthur writer, a Trent Radio programmer and operator, and a documentary maker; and myself, a professional teacher and lovable oaf with radio drama writing, producing, and directing experience under my belt. After brainstorming for months on how best to give Peterborough an outlet for all the cool ideas bubbling around, Peterborough Independent Podcasters was born.

For a suggested annual membership fee of only $50, community members can reach out to the organization for one-on-one mentorship with such skills as writing, producing, recording, editing, and publishing their podcasts. Server space and a WordPress site are provided with membership. Workshops focusing on specific skills are offered on a monthly basis at Sadleir House. And because the organization is all about accessibility, all fees are ‘pay what you can’. No one is turned away!

Most exciting are the partnerships the organization is making in the community. Recently, a visually impaired community member approached the organization looking to make a podcast—quite a challenge considering the rather visual nature of editing audio! But with the help of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, the organization is working towards providing workshops and resources to assist those in need.

Because the organization only started in September of 2016, we are still growing and still looking for community members to get involved. We are recruiting for board members to move towards incorporating as a not-for-profit. The first meeting, which is open to anyone who would like to attend and includes pizza, will be held on the 21st of January, 12:00pm at Sadleir House. The organization is also looking for volunteers to assist with operations, including volunteer listeners who will listen to the content produced by members and provide feedback. As partners of the organization, volunteers will get an opportunity to learn exciting new skills related to audio production absolutely free and get their fingers on the pulse of podcasting in Peterborough. It’s a wonderful opportunity for anyone who’s ever been curious about what goes in to making podcasts.

Speaking of wonderful opportunities, keep your eyes open for posters and announcements about upcoming workshops.

You can expect to find a workshop on the art of audio documentary production this February, and a workshop on effective social media practices for podcasts in March.

For more info about the organization and upcoming events, check out PTBOpodcasters.ca or send an email to [email protected] with any questions you might have.