The Peterborough Academy of Circus Arts (PACA) presented a Valentine’s day Cirque-lesque show. The show, which was a combination of circus and burlesque acts, was an exciting night for viewers of all relationship statuses.

The host of the evening, MC Hammer-No-Pants, lived up to his name, and started the show off talking about Valentine’s Day and the importance of women. MC Hammer-No-Pants noted that “the human body is not to be judged, but to be celebrated.”

The acts started with Miss Moss whose clothes were tied up in aerial silks. Miss Moss worked to get her clothes back through a routine on the aerial silks.

“The Dark Side” was the next act, which had a sexy demon corrupt a pure soul. Alison Woodcock and Erin Hanes used fire and lingerie to show this transition.

Up next was Brent Greenham who used an Aerial Cyr Wheel to show off his talent. Greenham was followed by the Dumbles. The Dumbles, which includes Naomi Duvall, Shannon McKenzie, and Kollene Drummond, got down and dirty as bunnies. The act also included stripping and hula hooping.

“Birds of Paradise” saw Kayla Stanistreet and Opal Elchuk as birds fighting for the attention of bird Dustin Johnston. The act included Stanistreet and Elchuk on aerial hammocks and ended in the illusion of a threesome.

After the intermission Scar-lip O’hellia (A.K.A. Naomi Duvall) showed off her puppetry skills. O’hellia’s act, with a vagina puppet, had more euphemisms that possible to count. The vagina puppet was asked to swallow a sword, but decided not tonight. The puppet also decided not to jump through the hoop. Later in the act it was discovered that the vagina was on her period. O’hellia had a volunteer from the audience stroke the vagina puppet until she orgasmed.

The next act saw construction workers “fixing” the set. Victoria Kopf and Jeffery Cadence showed off their skills on the aerial silks and corde lisse, while telling the story of two coworkers noticing each other and hooking up, as they find common interests.

Jess Gentle followed showing off her skills on the aerial lyra. Finally Miss Trust took the stage in a red dress where her flexibility was clear as she did some gymnastics. Miss Trust picked a member of the audience (who was actually part of the show) to be tied to a chair. As Miss Trust left and rid herself of some of her clothing, random clothing was thrown into the audience. The act ended with many of the performers on stage wearing dildos and simulating sex.

MC Hammer-No-Pants ended the night joking that the audience should have “safe sex everybody — the world doesn’t need anymore Scorpios.”

The PACA was founded in 2015 with the goal to facilitate artistic livelihood and integrated arts productions. They do this through workshops, jams, programs, summer camps, and shows.