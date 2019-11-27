Puzzles & Comics: Vol. 54, Issue 11

“Fake Noose” by John Fewings

Puzzle Answers below! Prefer a physical copy? Print these images or pick up the latest edition of the Arthur! Puzzle Answers 54 11.

Crossword | Theme: Millennial Comeback

Undergrad Sudoku:

Puzzle Answers

Crossword | Undergrad

Puzzle Answers 54 11

Puzzles by PuzPuz Pagination

<— Previous Week’s Puzzle Answers

PuzPuz Pagination

PuzPuz Pagination is a Peterborough, Ontario, based company. We are here to help organizations and businesses reach their audience—both online and in print! We work with local puzzle makers and cartoonists, astrologists and artists, because we believe content is at it’s best when it grows from within the community. Let’s publish your work today.

What is pagination? Pagination is the process of organizing information and content into unique pages. A lot of people could benefit from pagination and may not know it. And yes! Pagination is for web and for print. We do it all at PuzPuz! Let us help deliver your content reliably and affordably.

Our team can paginate your pages using your content, our content and any syndication’s content. What do you have in mind? Are you a newspaper, magazine or newsletter? We can put your pages together. Does your business lag because your web presence is lacking? We can put your pages together!

We are happy to be working with our local student newspaper, Trent Arthur. It is an honest delight to witness our puzzles in print and being completed in real life! Every medium has a best practice for publication. PuzPuz is here to help you and your content reach your audience.

We don’t stop at print, either. We are dedicated to creating pages for the web too! Just check out our recent project creating a website for the Gordon Best Theatre. Like many businesses, the Gordon Best Theatre requires a web presence that needs constant attention. Let PuzPuz handle your pages so that you keep breathing life into your projects. And the best part is, you are supporting locally created content right here in Canada!