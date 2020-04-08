Quarantine Horoscopes: April 8, 2020

Aries (Mar 21—Apr 19): Stay at home and practice social distancing
Taurus (Apr 20—May 20): Wash your hands while singing Happy Birthday (at least 20 seconds)
Gemini (May 21—Jun 20): Only stock up on essentials and don’t panic buy supplies
Cancer (June 21—July 22): Use hand sanitizer and avoid public transportation
Leo (July 23—Aug 22): Don’t gather in large groups and avoid close contact with people
Virgo (Aug 23—Sep 22): Don’t go out to bars and restaurants; buy your groceries online
Libra (Sep 23—Oct 22): Cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze
Scorpio (Oct 23—Nov 21): Avoid touching your face and others while in public
Sagittarius (Nov 22—Dec 21): Stay home and self-isolate from others if you feel unwell
Capricorn (Dec 22—Jan 19): Get reliable information and stay informed
Aquarius (Jan 20—Feb 18): Keep in touch with friends and family online