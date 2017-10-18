Come one, come all to Questioning Canadian Colonialism: Histories of Indigenous-Settler Alliances, an informative talk on an extremely prominent issue in Canadian society. This event will take place at Bagnani Hall at Catherine Parr Traill College (310 London Street), this Wednesday, October 18th and will run from 7:30pm-9:30pm.

This talk will be hosted by Professor Joan Sangster, a Trent University professor who has done a great degree of research on Women’s Rights and its history, as well as Aboriginal women and their identities in Canadian society. She is extremely accomplished as she has been a visiting professor at McGill, Duke and Princeton. She has received the University Research Award and the Trent Symons Teaching Award and is currently a member of the Frost Centre for Canadian Studies and Indigenous Studies where she teaches both Masters and Doctoral Programs.

Whether this subject pertains to your degree or you just find it of interest, this event is an excellent opportunity to strengthen your knowledge of indigenous rights and colonialism’s impact on indigenous peoples—an impact that is still being felt across indigenous communities in Canada. We are privileged at Trent to be part of an institution that values indigenous peoples’ experiences and rights, so it is important to take advantage of events like these when we can. And hey! a reception follows in The Trail Senior Common Room in Scott House, so if I haven’t managed to convince you yet, come for the snacks!