Welcoming Spring During Self-Isolation

March 21, 2020 was the first day of spring, and it is important to recognize the change in season. It is also recognized that nature plays an important role in health. Jacob Rodenburg from Camp Kawartha would often refer to “Vitamin N” when talking about the health benefits of getting outside.

Although practicing social distancing from other people remains important to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is okay to go outside. On March 22, Prime Minister Trudeau in response to a question, said that “people are looking forward to spring… people can go outside, but they must keep proper distance from each other,” while also avoiding playgrounds.

In addition to going outside, it is important to maintain connections with friends and family. One of the first things I plan on doing after assignments are completed are texting or calling a friend. I also propose using apps such as Zoom or Skype to play board or card games that two or more people can share. So far, I have had better success with Zoom, but that might also be because I haven’t used Skype in a while. With these apps, I have also had work meetings. In addition to this, it is important to check up on your neighbours by phone to see if they need help with groceries, because some people might be in isolation and not able to purchase food.

While Trent Radio is not recording live shows, there are pre-recorded shows that will air from volunteers that submit content. I will be submitting content for my show, “Environmental Soup,” through Trent Radio. Listening to Trent Radio is also something to do while social distancing.

On the first day of spring I was coughing, so I did not venture too far outside. But the compost was turned for the first time this season, and worms survived the winter. I briefly heard birds, but most of the day was windy or rainy. There was green grass and no snow, so I’m excited. In addition to this, I saw a robin on the fence. Most places where people go to enjoy the natural environment or to go on walks have been closed, such as Provincial Parks and the Peterborough Zoo. However, there are some trails still open. The Kawartha Land Trust has public trails that are open, and while they have cancelled events, trails can still be enjoyed.