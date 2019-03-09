Want to do something about the climate crisis?

Tens of thousands of students in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Australia, and other countries have recently cut classes and taken to the streets to call on governments to take urgent action on climate change. This growing movement was started by then 15-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg, who decided to stop going to school on Fridays last year and instead protest outside the Swedish parliament. She was responding to the latest UN report that gives the world only 11 years for dramatic reductions in greenhouse gases to avoid increasingly serious climate effects.

Greta is now recognized as an international champion for climate action, and has motivated the world’s youth to follow her example. She has spoken at several international meetings, including the UN climate summit in December, and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Her straightforward words shame those who refuse to act: “We can’t change the world by playing by the rules, because the rules have to be changed.”

“You only talk about moving forward with the same bad ideas that got us into this mess, even when the only sensible thing to do is pull the emergency brake. You are not mature enough to tell it like it is. Even that burden you leave to us children.” She said, “I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is.”

Our politicians have told us that they cannot act until there is evidence that Canadians want them to. Friday, March 15 is planned as a global day of action to show our politicians worldwide that they must act now. So far, there are over 1000 events listed to take place on March 15 across 51 countries, including 41 events in Canada, making it the biggest global strike day so far.

Trent’s action will start at 11:00 a.m. at Gzowski College, and continue through Otonabee College and across the footbridge to the Student Centre. Bring noise makers, signs, and colleagues. We need to be seen for politicians to hear us.

Supported by OPIRG (Trent), the TCSA, KWIC, and PACA (Peterborough Alliance for Climate Action).

For more information and global events, check out fridaysforfuture.org.