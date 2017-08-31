The Take Back the Night movement was founded in Philadelphia in 1975 in response to the murder of microbiologist Susan Alexander Speeth. Over the past 40 years this movement has grown globally, empowering women and survivors of sexual violence in their right to a life free of sexual harassment and violence.

In the streets and on campus, survivors, women and their allies gather together to rally for safety, sing and chant for change, and walk together in candlelit solidarity to end sexual harassment and violence.

As a centre offering education, support and counselling for survivors, Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre’s mandate for Take Back the Night encompasses the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence where we live, work, learn and play.

We will be hosting Take Back the Night with our partners simultaneously in Peterborough, Cobourg, Haliburton and Lindsay on Thursday, September 21 as part of the Peterborough Pride Week events.

We invite Trent University and the greater Peterborough community to join us for Take Back the Night Peterborough at Fleming College, Residence Circle of Sutherland Campus, 599 Brealey Drive. There will be a bus picking up community members at Bata Library stairs at 6:00 pm and at Seeds of Change at George Street United Church at 6:15 pm.

Our partnership with Trent University and Fleming College students and staff is vital to addressing sexual violence on and off campus. We work together on policy, prevention and response. We will be present at campus orientations and events during the first few weeks of classes. In addition, on Tuesday, September 26 we will be launching a weekly peer drop-in for people who have been affected by sexual violence and people who want to learn more about the topic. JOIN US at Sadleir House, Hobbs Library, on Tuesdays from 1:00 to 4:00 pm for peer support, expressive arts and zine making, poetry, education and solidarity.

Most campus sexual assaults will occur by a casual acquaintance or dating partner in the first eight weeks of classes. Together with our partner campuses and student associations, we work to address the myths of sexual violence and harassment, identify the risks of people causing harm, and build safer and more inclusive spaces for support.

Please join us as a survivor or as a supporter and ally in ending sexual and gender-based violence.