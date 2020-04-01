TCSA Spring Elections 2020 Results

The Trent Central Student Association (TCSA) had its annual Spring Elections between Saturday March 14 and Monday March 16. It was held earlier than originally planned due to COVID-19. The voting period was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday March 17 at 9:00 a.m. and to close on Friday March 20 at 4 p.m.

The turnout was only 15.19 percent, raising the question of whether the decision to move the voting period up was in the membership’s democratic interest. Similarly, it raises the question of why voting was shortened and not extended, given that voting is done by email. It is possible that the new board was required to meet earlier than originally planned, as the pandemic is unprecedented. However, there is little indication of what internal decision making processes were used.

Surprisingly, voter turnout for Trent University Peterborough’s largest student association has been below 20 percent for the last three years. At least one result was significantly different from other results for Spring Elections, based on voter turnout when doing ANOVA testing. This implies that as a result of COVID-19, there was reduced turnout.

Congratulations should go out to everyone that ran for election. I know from experience that it is hard work running a campaign. The full results can be found on the TCSA website.

The unofficial results show that Ann-Majella McKelvie won a second term for President; Sean Mestieri was elected as Vice President Campaigns & Equity; Allan Fabrykant was elected as Vice President Student Health & Wellness; and Wendy Walker was elected as Vice President University & College Affairs.

Moriah Hillyer was elected as Racialized Students Commissioner; Mac Setka as Students with Disabilities Commissioner; and Lauren Graziotto as Women’s Issues Commissioner.

In addition to these, two referenda questions for a Career Ready Fee and a Off-Campus Housing Support Fee were unsuccessful.

The results in some races were very close. I wish each of you success in the next year.