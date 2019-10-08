Since 1971, Trent University has been celebrating the Head of the Trent (HOTT) Regatta. Students, alumni, and community members gather on the Symons campus to partake and cheer on the largest single-day regatta in North America. Along with other sports, and the infamous beer garden, Head of the Trent is definitely a highlight in the Trent experience.

This year marked the 49th annual Head of the Trent Regatta. The very first regatta was organized by the founder of the Trent University Rowing Club (TURC), Chris Leach, back in ‘71 to raise funds for the club. Almost five decades later, TURC and the Peterborough Rowing Club do an outstanding job at organizing a regatta that exceeds expectations every time. Arthur got in touch with members of this year’s TURC executive team, Jordan Hamilton, Brendan Plymale, and Rosalyn Shepherd, to get their input on Head of the Trent and what’s in store for next year:

“Trent Rowing is unique among rowing teams in Canada in our strong community tradition, grassroots athlete development and governance by a student-led Executive. A team as old as the university itself, Trent Rowing is embedded in the culture of Trent University, and is celebrated each year at the Head of the Trent Regatta. Our sport is powerful, graceful, and on full display as rowers race along the Otonabee River for a coveted HOTT medal.

“Despite our university’s small size, Trent Rowing has been a dominant force on the national stage for decades. A major key to this success is our renowned novice program, which develops first-year students with no prior experience into full-fledged varsity athletes and even national team rowers. The highlight of the HOTT Regatta is the carnage of the novice races, where brand-new crews from across Ontario try out racing for the first time (often resulting in crashes).

“Trent Rowing is already gearing up for the 50th Head of the Trent Regatta, and we hope you will all join us in celebrating this landmark event. It will be the biggest one yet!”