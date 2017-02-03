The Arts: Weak

A futile exhibition

Coffee grounds pressed into tar stains

Through the same filter used yesterday

A gnawing, clawed hand

Rips clump after clump of

Neutered hair

The budget cuts have stated

That one of you must go

There is 1 bullet in the gun

Take turns

The bull crashes

Through the wicker doors

The classmates sleep

While the teacher scores

Harness and harvest

Invest and ingest

Cultivate

The somnambulist walks

While the artist

Forces upon closed eyes

With pitchforks

And toothpicks

The weary cannot work here

There are no set hours

No shifts

Just time compounded upon time

Working against your movements

Striving to upset

What only you

Could have crafted