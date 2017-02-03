Dog tooth gnaws
through endless layers
of cotton,
wool and lace.
His famous teeth
grind down until
he is no longer
an honourable
pattern.
Turtle neck swims
among chains
of platinum
and black opals,
wraps around
tighter and firmer;
strangling the throat
of his beloved
owner.
Leopard print screams
upon noticing spot
after spot;
a bleak repetition.
It’s faux fur
cries heard
from Neverland
where Peter Pan collars
are eternally worn.
Snake skin slithers
over cliffs
of dainty buttons.
Upon reaching
the edge, he throws
himself willingly
to his own fashionable
death in lakes
of pearls.