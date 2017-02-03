Dog tooth gnaws

through endless layers

of cotton,

wool and lace.

His famous teeth

grind down until

he is no longer

an honourable

pattern.

Turtle neck swims

among chains

of platinum

and black opals,

wraps around

tighter and firmer;

strangling the throat

of his beloved

owner.

Leopard print screams

upon noticing spot

after spot;

a bleak repetition.

It’s faux fur

cries heard

from Neverland

where Peter Pan collars

are eternally worn.

Snake skin slithers

over cliffs

of dainty buttons.

Upon reaching

the edge, he throws

himself willingly

to his own fashionable

death in lakes

of pearls.