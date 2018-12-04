The Only Market that is Free, Brought to You by OPIRG

Have you ever wondered who OPIRG is and what it is they do?

OPIRG stands for the Ontario Public Interest Research Group. It is a non-profit network comprised of individual campus chapters across the province of Ontario. OPIRG Peterborough was established in 1976 through a campus-wide referendum at Trent University. Since its inception, OPIRG Peterborough has been actively committed to research, education, and social and environmental justice on campus and within the community. Currently, the main programs running at OPIRG Peterborough are the Free Market and Green Dishes.

The Free Market was started in 2005 by a small group of Trent students. The Free Market is a non-profit program which works to promote the reduction of landfill waste through recycling and reusing materials such as clothes, books, and household items. According to Waste Reduction Week in Canada, North Americans send 9.5 million tonnes of clothing to landfills every year, 95% of which could have been reused or recycled.

OPIRG Peterborough collects donated items and displays them in the OPIRG Free Market “store” for anyone to come and take. The Free Market is set up similar to a thrift store, and is largely organized by student and community volunteers. Additionally, the program encourages social justice by providing the donated goods to members of the community free of charge. The Free Market runs every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the OPIRG office located at Sadleir House, 751 George street North.

If you are interested in donating to the Free Market, donations can be dropped off in the Free Market bins located in each college on campus or at the OPIRG office located at Sadlier House from Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note that only clothing, books, and small household goods and appliances will be accepted.

If you are interested in volunteering with OPIRG, please email [email protected] or call (705)-741-1208 for more information.

Make sure to follow OPIRG Peterborough on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on OPIRG events and Free Market Giveaways!