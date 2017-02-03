Catching Fire

And thus the shaman awakens

coming forward through the ashes

the light she brings

cackling and howling unto the nights sky

she awakens the dawn

the light within

Her body torn ravaged and aching

her hair wild as the wind

she steps forward once more

Into her rightful place before the flame

consumed, she drinks again

consumed, she tastes the fire burning

consumed, her pieces shatter

as her spirit comes whole

She is awoke she is enlightened she is thy holy mother

Divine grace in her every step

She leaves in her trails, life flourishing

She leaves in her wake, hearts expanding

She leaves in her glory, she walks in her power

She is the divine goddess

She is the shaman

She is the holy mother

Here once more

Awakened

The call of the earth, beckons

the screams of her children, yearn

her heart racing, her pulse quickening, she steps into her rightful place

The shaman into the light

The frailty of her subtle skin

the vomit before her

sick and burdened

she steps forward

to her rightful place

she steps forward to the darkness of the earthly shadow

Fully knowing the magnitude of her task

the feet of her challenge

to love a world turned dark and cold

to open the hearts of broken men

to cradle the hurt of her daughters

The shaman awakens

to love her children

Fiercely

To heal the life so fully of cruelty

she knows within her power holds the key to the infinite

the beauty

truth

she knows in her depths holds the medicine

of salvation

of pure love

She Awakens