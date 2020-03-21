Tinder During a Pandemic

On the lighter side, anyone who is on the dating app Tinder these last few days may be seeing some comedic bios.

Here are some of the best within the Peterborough and surrounding area! See yourself here? Email me at elizabethbeaney@trentu.ca to let me know how you’re dealing with the various shut downs, panic buying, and quarantine!

Michael, 21: “Looking for someone to survive the coronavirus with”

Andrew, 30: “I don’t have covid-19, so that’s a bonus”

Brendan, 24: “Quarantine n chill”

Paul, unknown: “Quarantine and chill??”

Shane, 25: “Hypochondria led to minimizing my social life, and a minimized social life led to here #quarantiainment”

Brian, 26: “Corona free since ‘93”

Vincent, 24: “Currently recruiting suitors for when Covid-19 blows over”

Ronan, 19: “If the corona virus doesn’t take you out, can I?”

And we saved the best for last, and have to post the actual screenshot, because a typed version would not do it justice…