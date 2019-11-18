Trent Outdoors Club’s Wildlife Sanctuary Hike

As November’s earliest snowfall settled in on the trails around Trent’s Symons campus, the Trent Outdoors Club (TOC) organized a nature hike along the wide expanse of the Wildlife Sanctuary. With the idea of opening the opportunity for those who are interested in the outdoors – and those who simply just needed a good study break – the event was a sort of mini-adventure in itself.

The afternoon of Friday November 15 offered near-perfect conditions for a winter trek – the air was only mildly brisk, with snow thick enough to be packed down. Just over a dozen people convened at the Gzowski bus loop before departing to the head of the trail. Though some of the trail parts were slippery – perhaps given the lack of solid tread on my boots would further that impression – the group all shared hearty laughs, enjoying the finer parts of the outdoors.

“We were very pleased with the turnout for our very first Trent Wildlife Sanctuary hike of the 2019-2020 year!” said Rachel Smith-Young, one of the TOC executives. “When school gets busy at this time of year, it can be hard to get people out to events, but it was great to see so many people taking time out of their day to enjoy the outdoors. We hope that these hikes help students to de-stress, connect with others, and get some much-needed pet therapy from all the dogs we run into on the trails.”

Mansimar Ratra, an international student, praised the event and the executive team: “The execs always take very good care of the group – constantly checking on everyone to make sure they’re still there. I went on the canoe trip [during Fall Reading Break], it was just as awesome!”

For those who are new to Trent, these events are great opportunities to see just how big the Sanctuary really is. The group also spoke of the rare sightings of wildlife roaming through the forests, including a variety of birds native to this region of Ontario.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully running another exam de-stress hike in the beginning of December,” said Smith-Young.

As a campus that prides itself on its situated setting near many nature areas, these trails offer an incredibly picturesque experience, and a venue to escape the hustle and bustle of living as a post-secondary student.