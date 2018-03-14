Trent University is offering a brand new service for students by students. At Peer Support, we provide a drop-in space for students to hang out.

There is an option to have a one-on-one conversation in a quiet room with a Peer Supporter – fellow students who are here to listen. This resource is free and confidential held in a safe(er) space without judgement.

Got something on your mind? Any topic is on the table and no issue is too big or too small. If you’d rather do some art than talk, or multitask, we have a variety of art supplies such as adult colouring books, paint and markers.

It’s important to note that Peer Supporters are not professionals, however, we are trained in active listening, and Mental Health First Aid. We are linked with Trent Health Services and can make referrals to additional resources on campus or in the Peterborough area.

Here’s what our volunteer Maddy Lisinski has to say about the program:

“I could have used this space and service in the past when it wasn’t available. I know that (Peer Support) has the capacity to make a difference and really help a lot of people. When you think about support services, you think of things that everyone knows about like counseling. It’s important to show students that there are others ways to seek out support if you’re feeling unsure about other resources.”

Sally Goodwin, a Peer Support staff member describes the space as “a little pocket of stillness tucked away from the bustling campus, where the couches are comfy, the people are friendly and the windows are sunny.”

When I asked her why she joined Peer Support she stated: “I believe in the idea of students supporting students. I wanted to be a part of something that offered another avenue for people to choose – something more informal and casually accessible.”

I hope you drop by and check out the space, talk to one of our Peer Support staff and tell your friends! We’re planning a series of events over the last few months of school – follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more info.

Peer Support is in Lady Eaton College North – LEC N130 – the very end of the building across from the parking lot at Champlain College. You’ll know you’re here if you see the bright green and black sign (pictured). Our space is open from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. Monday to Friday except statutory holidays.